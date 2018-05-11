LINE

UN chief welcomes China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting in Tokyo

2018-05-11 09:21Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Republic of Korea (ROK) President Moon Jae-in (L-R) attend the 7th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday applauded the China-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) leaders' meeting held on Wednesday in Tokyo.

In a statement, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, said the secretary-general welcomed "the support of the leaders of the three countries to the Panmunjom Declaration and their cooperation for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

"The Secretary-General hopes that the joint resolve of the countries in Northeast Asia will strengthen the path to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in this region," he added.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and ROK President Moon Jae-in attended the 7th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting, which was resumed after a two-and-a-half-year suspension.

　　

