Trump speaks with Japan's Abe on meeting with Kim

File Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, near Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 5, 2017. (Xinhua)

The White House said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday about his coming meeting with top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Jong Un.

According to a White House statement, the two leaders discussed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent visit to the DPRK, and agreed to continue close coordination in advance of Trump's upcoming meeting with Kim.

Trump and Abe committed to maintaining trilateral cooperation with South Korea, and "affirmed the shared goal of North Korea abandoning its illicit weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs."

Japanese Foreign Ministry said earlier that Abe, on the phone, told Trump he welcomed the positive attitude of the DPRK and congratulated him on the release of three Americans detained.

Abe briefed Trump on the details pertaining to a summit on Wednesday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the ministry said.

Also on Wednesday, Trump spoke with the South Korean president over phone, when the two leaders welcomed the DPRK's decision to release three American detainees, and expressed hope for joyful inter-Korean family reunions.

Trump tweeted earlier on Thursday that his meeting with Kim will be in Singapore on June 12.