Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore

Screenshot from Trump's twitter handle

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong Un, leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on June 12 in Singapore, Trump announced in a tweet on Thursday.

Earlier, Trump said a date and location had already been set for his summit with Kim and will be announced soon, adding that he was expecting "very, very good things" to come out of it. He added that "this will be a great thing for the world," in a comment last week.

Read more:

Here's a look back at recent events in improved inter-Korean relations: