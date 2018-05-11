Merkel reaffirms commitment to nuke deal in call with Iranian president

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a phone call on Thursday afternoon that Germany, as well as France and Britain, will continue to implement the Iran nuclear deal, as long as Iran continues to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

According to German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, Merkel told Rouhani that Iran must continue to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

She also condemned Iran's attacks on Israeli military positions on the Golan Heights, and called on Iran to contribute to de-escalation in the region.

According to Seibert, Merkel was in favor of holding multilateral talks with Iran on its ballistic missile program and on its regional activities.

On Wednesday, Merkel had reaffirmed Germany's commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, saying the U.S. withdrawal "serious" and caused regret and concerns.

"Germany, France and Britain have decided that we will abide by the agreement, and we will do everything we can to see that Iran also abides by its responsibilities in the future," said Merkel.

She stressed that the European countries viewed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as an "important pillar that we don't want to do without".