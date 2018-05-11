LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Trump says to meet with DPRK's Kim in Singapore on June 12

1
2018-05-11 08:30chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet Democratic People's Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore.

"The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th," the president wrote on Twitter. "We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"

Trump posted the message hours after he greeted at the Joint Base Andrews outside Washington the three U.S. citizens who were released by the DPRK.

The three detainees, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, were released as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the DPRK on Wednesday to finalize plans for the summit. It was Pompeo's second trip around a month apart, during both of which he met with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump said he appreciated Kim "doing this and allowing them to go". White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump viewed the release of the American detainees "as a positive gesture of goodwill".

During his visit to Pyongyang, Pompeo discussed the agenda for a potential Trump-Kim summit in his meeting with Kim Yong-chol, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

The vice-chairman noted improved relations between North and South Korea and pushed back against the idea that U.S. pressure led to the likely summit, according to the AP report.

"This is not a result of sanctions that have been imposed from outside," the AP cited Kim Yong-chul as saying. The report said that that contradicted Trump, who has said repeatedly that his pressure tactics brought the DPRK to the negotiating table.

Victor Cha, senior adviser and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, said the release of the three U.S. detainees is a "welcome development and a useful confidence-building measure" leading up to the summit.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.