LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese premier calls for new progress of China-Japan ties

1
2018-05-11 01:25Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in Tokyo Thursday that new progress and lasting stable development should be made in China-Japan relationship as it returns to the normal track.

This is the best way to commemorate the signing of China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Li told a reception marking the 40th anniversary of the treaty in Tokyo.

The treaty is an important milestone in bilateral ties, and the direction of peace and friendship between China and Japan has been clarified in the treaty, Li said at the reception, which was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Over the past 40 years, China-Japan relations have achieved remarkable progress under the guidance of the spirit and principles of the treaty, he noted.

It is based on the principles of the four cornerstone political documents, including the treaty, that the development of bilateral ties can be led back onto the right track in spite of twists and turns in the past, said Li.

Now, as Prime Minister Abe said, bilateral relations are standing at a new starting point, noted the Chinese premier.

Li is in Japan for an official visit, the first by a Chinese premier in eight years.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.