S Korean FM to visit Washington for talks with U.S. top diplomat

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha planned to visit Washington Friday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of the summit between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Kang, who is currently staying in Cuba to attend a session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, will fly to Washington on Friday to hold her first foreign ministers' meeting with Pompeo.

After the meeting, Kang and Pompeo planned to hold a joint press conference, the Seoul ministry said.

It would come ahead of the summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, which is forecast to be held in May or early June.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in planned to visit Washington on May 22 to hold a summit meeting with Trump.

The Seoul ministry said Kang and Pompeo will share recently advanced situations on the Korean Peninsula and have an in-depth discussion on ways to closely cooperate in denuclearizing the peninsula and building peace through a successful DPRK-U.S. summit.

The foreign ministers will also discuss bilateral pending issues and reaffirm the alliance between the two countries as this year marks the 65th anniversary of the alliance, the ministry added.