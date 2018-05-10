Tibetan NPC delegation wraps up visit to Canada

A National People's Congress (NPC) delegation of lawmakers from China's Tibet Autonomous Region concluded its four-day visit to Canada on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by Baima Wangdui, deputy to the People's Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region and member of the Tibetan regional party standing committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), visited Toronto and Ottawa, where the delegation members met and exchanged ideas with people from all walks of life.

The delegation was widely welcomed. Baima Wangdui, who is also the secretary of the CPC Lhasa Municipal Party Committee, gave a comprehensive introduction to Tibet's economic and social development and answered questions from the Canadian side, which deepened mutual understanding.

In Ottawa, the delegation met with the Canada-China Legislative Association and the foreign and international development committee of the House of Commons. In Toronto, the delegation met with the head of the department of international relations of Ontario Province.

Baima Wangdui said China and Canada enjoy a good momentum of development in their relations and both sides share a wide range of common interests and opportunities for cooperation.

He said China is willing to work with Canada to earnestly implement the important consensus between the leaders of the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, properly handle differences and sensitive issues, and promote the sustained and stable development of the strategic partnership between China and Canada so as to better benefit the two peoples, adding that the Tibet Autonomous Region is willing to continue to actively support and participate in friendly exchanges between the two countries.

Baima Wangdui related the historic changes that have taken place in Tibet since the implementation of the system of regional ethnic autonomy and the historic achievements in Tibet's economic and social development over the past 40 years of reform and opening-up, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, he said, Tibetans are working with the rest of the Chinese to move towards the grand goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects and to strive for the realization of the "two centenary goals."

"Welcome friends from Canada to visit Tibet, take a look at the new socialist Tibet today, listen to the true thoughts of the Tibetan people, and enhance understanding of the reality of Tibet," he said.

The Canadian side said Canada attaches importance to developing relations with China, and the Canada-China Legislative Association will continue to work to promote the development of friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries. Ontario Province is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of economy and trade, science and technology, as well as tourism. Canada is impressed by Tibet's achievements in various fields in recent years and is willing to maintain candid exchanges with China to enhance mutual understanding.

During the visit, the delegation also met Tibetans living in Ottawa and Toronto, experts and scholars from Carleton University and the Canadian Institute of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation departed for the United States after being interviewed by the media Wednesday afternoon.