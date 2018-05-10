Chinese premier calls for new progress of China-Japan ties

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that new progress and lasting, stable development should be sought in China and Japan's relationship as it gets back on track.

This is the best way to commemorate the signing of a China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Li told a reception marking the 40th anniversary of the treaty in Tokyo.

In the speech, Li also said China will make efforts to protect the global economy by promoting free trade.

Li added that China and Japan will work in tandem to resolve the nuclear crisis and achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier on Thursday, Li met Japan's Emperor Akihito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Emperor Akihito expressed his wish that relations of goodwill between their nations would further improve. It is the first time the emperor has met with a Chinese premier since his meeting with Wen Jiabao in June 2010.

Li said he hopes his visit this year would help develop bilateral ties into a "long-lasting and stable relationship," according to the Imperial Household Agency.

During their 20-minute meeting, Emperor Akihito thanked Li for China's move to donate a pair of crested ibises to Japan. "Although ibises were once extinct in Japan, I'm glad many are being bred again thanks to China's help."

Li is scheduled to visit the northernmost main island of Hokkaido from Thursday night through Friday afternoon.