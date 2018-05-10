LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese premier calls for new progress of China-Japan ties

1
2018-05-10 14:51CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday that new progress and lasting, stable development should be sought in China and Japan's relationship as it gets back on track.

This is the best way to commemorate the signing of a China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Li told a reception marking the 40th anniversary of the treaty in Tokyo.

In the speech, Li also said China will make efforts to protect the global economy by promoting free trade.

Li added that China and Japan will work in tandem to resolve the nuclear crisis and achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier on Thursday, Li met Japan's Emperor Akihito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Emperor Akihito expressed his wish that relations of goodwill between their nations would further improve. It is the first time the emperor has met with a Chinese premier since his meeting with Wen Jiabao in June 2010.

Li said he hopes his visit this year would help develop bilateral ties into a "long-lasting and stable relationship," according to the Imperial Household Agency.

During their 20-minute meeting, Emperor Akihito thanked Li for China's move to donate a pair of crested ibises to Japan. "Although ibises were once extinct in Japan, I'm glad many are being bred again thanks to China's help."

Li is scheduled to visit the northernmost main island of Hokkaido from Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.