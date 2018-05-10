LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Venezuela won't recognize U.S. sanctions, says official

1
2018-05-10 14:24Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Venezuela does not recognize any sanctions imposed on the country without UN authorization, president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions against the oil-rich South American country, this time against three Venezuelan nationals and 20 companies.

"We do not recognize sanctions aside from those duly imposed by the Security Council, in keeping with the United Nations charter," Rodriguez told reporters in Caracas. "The United States always maintains its unilateral posture of not respecting multilateral agencies while trampling on international law," said Rodriguez.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pursuing "arbitrary and coercive" measures against Venezuela, she said.

The United States has stepped up pressure on the South American country in the lead up to general elections on May 20, in which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is up for reelection.

On the same day the sanctions were announced, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called on the Washington D.C.-based Organization of American States (OAS) to suspend Venezuela's membership.

Venezuela has rejected Washington's measures as attempts to interfere in its internal affairs.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.