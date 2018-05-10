Israeli PM appreciates Putin for chance to discuss regional crises

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday in Moscow that he appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin for the opportunity to "discuss regional problems."

According to a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister Office on Wednesday afternoon, Netanyahu also thanked Putin for his attempts to resolve the crises and lift the threats in a "prudent and responsible manner."

At the meeting, Netanyahu told Putin that it is "unbelievable" that 73 years after the Holocaust, Iran is calling for seeking the destruction of another six million Jews.

Netanyahu noted that Jews "have never forgotten the great lesson facing a murderous ideology."

"I am very moved that you invited me to this parade as prime minister of Israel, as head of the state of the Jews, and you mentioned the Holocaust of the Jews today," said Netanyahu. "This is additional testimony to the deep ties between our two peoples and I thank you for this."

Before the two leaders' meeting, Netanyahu, along with Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attended the parade commemorating victory over Nazi Germany 73 years ago in Red Square in Moscow, said the statement.

The meeting between Netanyahu and Putin came amidst spiraling tensions in the wake of several deadly airstrikes on military bases in Syria, allegedly carried out by Israel, in which Iranian citizens were killed.

Netanyahu said Wednesday morning upon leaving for Moscow that in light of what is currently happening in Syria, it is necessary to "ensure the continued coordination" between the Russian military and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

"The meetings between us are always important and this one is especially so," he said.

Netanyahu accused Iran of making preparations to attack Israel in the televised statement issued Tuesday evening after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the administration will reinstate the nuclear-related sanctions on Iran.

"For the past months, Iran has been transferring weapons to its forces in Syria," the prime minister said.