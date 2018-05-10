LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese man arrested after walking away with dolphin

1
2018-05-10 13:12CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Screenshot of the Footage.

Screenshot of the Footage.

A Chinese man was arrested by police after being filmed carrying a dolphin on his shoulder at a beach, according to local media on Tuesday.

Authorities said they would take further action to deal with the suspect based on laws and regulations. The case is still under investigation.

The suspect has admitted that he took the dolphin away from the beach in south China's Guangdong Province on May 1.

Witnesses claimed the man was driving away with the dying animal from the beach of Hailing Island. There are scars on the allegedly 120-centimeter-long dolphin.

The animal was a Pseudorca crassidens, Yangtse Evening Post reported, citing local authorities. It belongs to the Class II protected species of China.

The dolphin is believed to be stranded. There are many reasons why dolphins and whales may beach themselves like injury and navigational errors, according to the New Zealand-based registered charity Project Jonah.

Dolphins have been reportedly rescued in March in Dajiaowan, the bay the beach closed to. The reputed "Eastern Hawaii" is a popular scenic spot in China.

Footage of the incident was posted to Chinese video sharing site Miaopai by Beijing's Mirror Evening News, receiving more than 630,000 views.

Users got furious after the video was reposted to Weibo, the Twitter-like social media platform of China.

"How can you endure to hurt such a cute dolphin baby? You deserved to be arrested," commented @Fenliyiweichongfeng.

"Please catch a shark next time since you are such a strong man," said @Quanbizhimei.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.