Malaysia's ruling coalition chairman Najib accepts general election result

2018-05-10 13:05Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Mahathir Mohamad, former Malaysian prime minister and opposition candidate for Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) reacts during a news conference after general election, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, May 10, 2018. (Photo/Agencies)

Najib Razak, chairman of Malaysia's ruling coalition Barisan Nasional and the prime minister since 2009, said Thursday that he accepted the result of the general election, which saw his coalition lose to the opposition led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"I accept the verdict of the people," said Najib, without conceding defeat outright.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan and its allies won a simple majority in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday's election, potentially putting an end to BN's rule for more than 60 years.

However, Pakatan Harapan and its allies were not contending under one united banner like BN, so Najib said that since no party won a simple majority, it will be up to the ceremonial Supreme Head of State to make the decision to appoint the new prime minister.

　　

