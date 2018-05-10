LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

U.S. to deliver first batch of F-35 fighters to Turkey despite Congressional hindrance

1
2018-05-10 11:13Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The United States will deliver the first batch of F-35 joint strike fighters to Turkey in June, despite attempts by the U.S. Congress to suspend the weaponry procurement, local media reported Wednesday.

The first batch of the 30 F-35 fighters will be delivered on June 21 in the U.S., where Turkish pilots will receive intense training, Hurriyet Daily News reported, citing Turkish defense industry authorities.

The Turkish military plans to upgrade the current F-16 fleets with 100 F-35 aircraft, in order to reinforce its air defense capabilities, the report said.

On May 4, the U.S. House of Representatives released the details of a 717-billion-U.S.-dollar annual defense bill, including the move to suspend weapons sales to Turkey.

The proposal urged the U.S. government to impose sanctions on Turkey since Ankara signed a deal with Moscow on the purchase of two S-400 surface-to-air systems last December.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Turkey will retaliate if the U.S. ratifies a bill halting weapons sales to the country.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.