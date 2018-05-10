LINE

UN Security Council demands accountability for violence in Myanmar's Rakhine

The Security Council on Wednesday demanded accountability for violence against ethnic minority Rohingyas in Myanmar's Rakhine State since August 2017.

"The members of the Security Council, in light of the importance of undertaking transparent investigations into allegations of human rights abuses and violations, urge the government of Myanmar to fulfil ... its stated commitment to holding accountable perpetrators of violence, including sexual violence and abuse, and violence against children," said the Security Council in a press statement.

The statement was issued after a trip by Security Council members to Myanmar and Bangladesh.

According to UN figures, around 70,000 Rohingya people crossed the border to Bangladesh after the outbreak of large-scale acts of violence in August last year.

The Security Council traveled to Bangladesh and Myanmar between April 28 and May 1. The members of the council visited the refugee camps in the city of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where they met Rohingya refugees.

Myanmar signed an agreement with Bangladesh on the return of displaced people from Bangladesh in November last year, announcing a readiness to start the process on Jan. 23.

　　

