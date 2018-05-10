Trump, Moon speak over phone on DPRK's release of U.S. citizens

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over phone to discuss the release of three U.S. citizens by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

In his second visit to Pyongyang, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo secured the release of the detainees, who accompanied him back to the United States. Trump said earlier on Wednesday that he and Vice President Mike Pence would welcome them at 2:00 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT).

Trump and Moon welcomed the DPRK decision to release the three American detainees, and expressed hope for joyful family reunions, according to the White House statement.

Trump noted in the phone call that he is looking forward to welcoming Moon to the White House on May 22, ahead of his meeting with the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump called the release "a positive gesture of goodwill.

Pompeo also said Wednesday that the time and venue of the meeting between Kim and Trump have been "locked in."

U.S. media reported that the location would be Singapore, since Trump has denied the possibility of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the DPRK and South Korea earlier on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting, Trump told the media that the time and place of the meeting would be announced in three days.