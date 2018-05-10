LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Case of Chinese comedian Zhou Libo's arrest to resume court on May 24

1
2018-05-10 10:26Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese comedian Zhou libo and his wife Hu Jie are on their way to the courtroom in Nassau County, New York, the United States, May 9, 2018. Zhou's case on weapon and drug charges will resume court on May 24. (Photo/Xinhua)

Chinese comedian Zhou libo and his wife Hu Jie are on their way to the courtroom in Nassau County, New York, the United States, May 9, 2018. Zhou's case on weapon and drug charges will resume court on May 24. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Nassau County Court in eastern coast state of New York on Wednesday announced the case of Chinese comedian Zhou Libo's arrest will resume court on May 24.

Zhou, who is facing weapon and drug charges, expressed his confidence to see the case's closure on May 24. He said that he would take interviews and clarify every detail when the case is over.

Defendant lawyer Stephen Scaring said after Wednesday's court that he believes the case will have a conclusion on May 24.

On Jan. 19, 2017, Zhou Libo was stopped by police in the town of Lattingtown, New York, for his abnormal driving behavior. The police later found a black pistol holster, a pistol and a loaded magazine, and two transparent plastic bags containing drugs in his vehicle.

Zhou was arrested on the spot and was released on bail the next day.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.