Case of Chinese comedian Zhou Libo's arrest to resume court on May 24

Chinese comedian Zhou libo and his wife Hu Jie are on their way to the courtroom in Nassau County, New York, the United States, May 9, 2018. Zhou's case on weapon and drug charges will resume court on May 24. (Photo/Xinhua)

The Nassau County Court in eastern coast state of New York on Wednesday announced the case of Chinese comedian Zhou Libo's arrest will resume court on May 24.

Zhou, who is facing weapon and drug charges, expressed his confidence to see the case's closure on May 24. He said that he would take interviews and clarify every detail when the case is over.

Defendant lawyer Stephen Scaring said after Wednesday's court that he believes the case will have a conclusion on May 24.

On Jan. 19, 2017, Zhou Libo was stopped by police in the town of Lattingtown, New York, for his abnormal driving behavior. The police later found a black pistol holster, a pistol and a loaded magazine, and two transparent plastic bags containing drugs in his vehicle.

Zhou was arrested on the spot and was released on bail the next day.