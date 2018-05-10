Syrian air defenses confront Israeli rockets: state media

Syrian air defenses confronted Israeli rockets on Syrian territories without specifying the location, state media reported early on Thursday quoting a military source.

The Israeli military in a statement earlier accused Iranian forces on the Syrian-held side of the Golan Heights of shelling Israeli army outposts on the strategic plateau but caused no casualties.

Israel retaliated for the attack, military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said, without elaborating.

Tehran has issued several threats over the past month, saying that it would hurt Israel in response to a slew of attacks that were ascribed to the Israeli air force. The latest attack, carried out on May 9, claimed the lives of seven Iranians in the Syrian air force base T4.

Over the past month tensions have been high along the Israeli border with Syria and the army has increased security measures in the area, deploying more Iron Dome batteries across the northern region.

After rocket fire was reported Wednesday night, IDF Spokesperson Ronen Manelis told reporters that the attack was carried out by members of the Iranian Quds force and that Israel views the incident gravely, according to Haaretz.

A U.S. State Department official responded to the escalation on Wednesday, telling Haaretz that the State Department wishes to reiterate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement from last week in which he stressed the US's support of Israel against the Iranian threat.

"We stand with Israel in the fight against Iran's malign activities and we strongly support Israel's sovereign right to defend itself. If true, this only bolsters our decision to terminate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran will have showed the world it's true intentions. Let there be no doubt."