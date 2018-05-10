Israeli army: Iranian forces fire 20 rockets at Israel

About 20 rockets were fired at Israeli military bases by Iranian forces in southern Syria on Wednesday overnight and some were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defense system, said the Israeli army.

No Israeli injuries were reported in the attack, said the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement issued on Wednesday overnight.

The Israeli army said that the IDF defense systems identified approximately 20 rockets launched by the Iranian Quds forces at IDF forward posts on the Golan Heights.

A number of rockets were intercepted by the IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system, said the Israeli army.

Residents living in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights were asked to remain attentive to the instructions given out by the IDF.

At this moment, there are no further instructions, said the IDF.

"The IDF views this event with great severity and remains prepared for a wide variety of scenarios," said the Israeli army.