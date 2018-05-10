LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Jupiter to be visible to naked eye as it approaches its closest distance from Earth

1
2018-05-10 08:59CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
CGTN Infographic

CGTN Infographic

The giant planet Jupiter will be at its closest distance from Earth on Thursday, two days after "Jupiter at opposition."

This astronomical phenomenon happens when the planet is exactly opposite to the Sun in the sky. With the Earth in the middle of the two astronomical objects, eager viewers will be able to see Jupiter with their naked eyes.

At its closest, Jupiter comes to within 658 million kilometers from Earth, said Earthsky.org.

With small telescopes, observers can see the cloud bands in Jupiter's atmosphere, as well as its four largest moons (Ganymede, Callisto, Europa and Io), according to Space.com.

Although the opposition occurred on May 8, the gas giant will be closest to Earth on May 10 because the two astronomical objects are both orbiting elliptically. Therefore, their distances from the Sun vary.

For observers in China, the ideal time to see the planet will be around Thursday midnight, said Qi Zhaoxiang, researcher from Shanghai Astronomical Observatory of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

By Guo Meiping

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.