Chinese premier congratulates Hungarian PM on assuming office

2018-05-09

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday congratulated Viktor Orban on his reelection and assumption of office as Hungarian prime minister.

In a congratulatory message, Li said the political trust between China and Hungary has been consolidated, and bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure has achieved fruitful results.

This has been in the common interest of both sides, and has been a driving force in promoting China's cooperation with regional countries, Li added.

China is willing to work with Hungary to continuously promote bilateral relations, the 16+1 cooperation mechanism as well as relations and cooperation between China and the European Union so that they will reach a new level in the future, said Li.

The 16+1 cooperation mechanism refers to a cooperation mechanism between China and 16 Central and Eastern European countries.

　　

