LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Beijing to have unmanned metro line

1
2018-05-09 22:59Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Beijing Subway will have an unmanned line, according to the website of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Line 12 of Beijing Subway, connecting east and west Beijing, will be 29.4 kilometers long with 21 stations.

China railway Signal and Communication Corp.(CRSC) won the bid to producing the signaling system for Line 12.

The line will apply the Communication Based Train Control System, which was developed by the CRSC and conduct fully automatic operation.

The power, fire alarm, and electromechanical devices will also be automatically monitored.

Line 12 is expected to become operational in 2021.

Beijing has taken measures to ease traffic congestion in the city by building subway lines.

By the end of 2017, the city's metro system measured 608 kilometers. By the end of 2018, the system will be extended to 630 kilometers. Beijing now has 22 metro lines.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.