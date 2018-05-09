Beijing to have unmanned metro line

Beijing Subway will have an unmanned line, according to the website of State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Line 12 of Beijing Subway, connecting east and west Beijing, will be 29.4 kilometers long with 21 stations.

China railway Signal and Communication Corp.(CRSC) won the bid to producing the signaling system for Line 12.

The line will apply the Communication Based Train Control System, which was developed by the CRSC and conduct fully automatic operation.

The power, fire alarm, and electromechanical devices will also be automatically monitored.

Line 12 is expected to become operational in 2021.

Beijing has taken measures to ease traffic congestion in the city by building subway lines.

By the end of 2017, the city's metro system measured 608 kilometers. By the end of 2018, the system will be extended to 630 kilometers. Beijing now has 22 metro lines.