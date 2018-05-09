DPRK media asks U.S. to show sincerity as dialogue partner

The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Wednesday asked the United States to show "etiquette and sincerity" as a dialogue partner.

In a commentary, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) criticized the United States for saying the DPRK's commitment to denuclearization was the "result of maximum pressure".

"This nonsense is a sophistry that can be made only by those with the Cold War way of thinking and such rude remarks may reverse the situation in the peninsula," the article said.

The KCNA said the Washington Post had written that the present climate in the peninsula was attributable to DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un and was the result of his self-confidence.

The article also referred to U.S. President Donald Trump, along with other world leaders, welcoming the Panmunjom summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, saying it was very glad news for the whole world.

"This shows that the recent north-south summit and the Panmunjom Declaration are an epoch-making event guaranteeing peace and security in the peninsula and the region, and meet the interests of the U.S.," the article said.

"The U.S. should bear in mind that it will conform to the demand of the world community and to its own interests to show etiquette and sincerity to its dialogue partner," it added.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang Wednesday to hold talks with Kim, according to U.S. media reports.