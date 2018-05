China regrets the U.S. decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular news conference on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a landmark agreement signed in 2015 by Iran and six world powers, including EU heavyweights Britain, France and Germany.

Geng said all relevant parties should carry out the deal seriously and maintain its integrity.