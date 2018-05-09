Romantic film 'Us and Them' dominates China's box office

The romantic drama "Us and Them," directed by actress and singer Rene Liu from China's Taiwan, led the Chinese box office in the week ending May 6, earning 656 million yuan (103 million U.S. dollars), China Film News reported Tuesday.

Released on April 28, the coming-of-age movie tells the story of two young Chinese people who meet on a train, fall in love and struggle to make a living in Beijing.

Crime film "A or B" took second place, earning 211 million yuan. The movie also hit the big screen in China on April 28.

Hollywood sci-fi monster film "Rampage" fell to third place in its third week in China, adding 148 million yuan to its total local revenue of 950 million yuan.

Fourth place went to Indian adventure movie "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," which raked in 49 million yuan in its first week in China.

The top five was rounded out by Steven Spielberg's sci-fi blockbuster "Ready Player One," which earned another 40 million yuan. Released on March 30, the movie has earned 1.3 billion yuan in China so far.