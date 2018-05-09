Chinese vice premier invited to visit U.S. for further trade talks

The Chinese side has received a letter from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that invites Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to visit the United States for further economic and trade consultations, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Wednesday.

The Chinese side has accepted the invitation, agreeing to visit the United States at a "proper time", the statement said.

Teams from both sides are maintaining close communications, it said.

As a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Liu He is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue.