LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese vice premier invited to visit U.S. for further trade talks

1
2018-05-09 16:19Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Chinese side has received a letter from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that invites Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to visit the United States for further economic and trade consultations, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Wednesday.

The Chinese side has accepted the invitation, agreeing to visit the United States at a "proper time", the statement said.

Teams from both sides are maintaining close communications, it said.

As a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Liu He is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.