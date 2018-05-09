Over 20 villagers hospitalized with suspected food poisoning

A total of 26 villagers have been sent to hospital with suspected food poisoning in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The outbreak occurred after a funeral banquet Tuesday afternoon at Qingjian County in Yulin City. The villagers showed symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, according to the local publicity department.

As of Wednesday noon, two villagers were in critical condition while another 24 were stable but under observation in hospital.

An investigation is underway.