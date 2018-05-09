Commerce Ministry: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to visit U.S. for trade talks

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington DC at a proper time to continue the discussion about China-US trade friction with U.S. President Donald Trump's economic team, Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.
RIGHT BG
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington DC at a proper time to continue the discussion about China-US trade friction with U.S. President Donald Trump's economic team, Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Wednesday.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to visit Washington next week to talk trade: White House2018-05-08
Liu He: China is ready and has the ability to defend its national interest2018-03-24