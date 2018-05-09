Chinese dance drama staged in Beijing

"Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai," a Chinese classical dance drama, was performed in Beijing on Tuesday, putting an end to its first run.

Supported by the China National Arts Fund, the drama was produced by the department of Chinese classical dance at Beijing Dance Academy (BDA).

The drama combines traditional culture and contemporary elements to interpret the classic.

Often described as China's "Romeo and Juliet," "Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai," known as the "Butterfly lovers," is one of the most popular love stories in China. It tells the legend of two 4th century Chinese lovers who could not get married due to different family statuses and turned into a pair of butterflies following their deaths.

"Chinese culture is extensive, long-standing and well-established, and its rich resources are inexhaustible artistic treasures," said Pang Dan, head of BDA's department of Chinese classical dance. The drama is a new attempt to present the charms of China, Pang added.

The drama will tour southwest China's Sichuan Province and the United States.