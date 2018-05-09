LINE

Pompeo's visit to DPRK to nail down framework for Trump-Kim meeting: U.S. State Department

2018-05-09 Xinhua

The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) aims to nail down a framework for the possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. Department of State said in a press release Tuesday.

"Today we're hoping to nail some of those down to say -- to put in place a framework for a successful summit" between Trump and Kim, he was quoted by the press release as saying to the media on a plane flying to the DPRK.

"Today what we're hoping to do is ... sort of begin to put some outlines around the substance of the agenda for the summit between the President and Chairman Kim," Pompeo said.

As for the specific date and location of the Trump-Kim meeting, Pompeo remained ambiguous, although Trump said earlier last week that the date and location had been set.x "We now have the senior level, most senior leaders' commitment to this date and this location ... we' re getting really close to having all the parties agreeing to," said the top U.S. diplomat.

　　

