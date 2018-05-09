LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Animals bred in captivity to save them from extinction could be harmed instead: Aussie research

1
2018-05-09 13:11Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Captive breeding programs to save endangered animals from extinction may be doing them more harm than good, with the captivity significantly impacting their internal organs, according to latest Australian research.

The findings could have implications for the breeding programs, particularly when animals are reintroduced into the wild, as the internal problems would mean they would be less likely to survive than wild-born animals, the researchers from the University of New South Wales and University of Wollongong said in a statement on Wednesday.

The researchers used house mice to compare captive and wild animals and, after one generation of mice in captivity, found that the captive-reared ones suffered from conditions such as lighter combined kidney and spleen masses.

The changes in the organ sizes occurring in captivity "could be due to the functional capacity of these organs being in excess of the actual demands, which would make the organs expensive and inefficient to maintain. Subsequently, the size of organs may have altered to deal with such inefficiency," said the researchers in the paper published in the Royal Society Open Science journal.

Identifying the magnitude and direction of such morphological changes in captivity is "an important first step" toward developing and refining ways to minimize negative impacts on animals in captivity, in turn improving captive breeding and reintroduction programs, they said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.