Russia says no grounds to scrap Iran nuclear deal

2018-05-09 Xinhua

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in a statement that Moscow is deeply disappointed by the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and there are no grounds for such a move.

"Iran strictly adheres to its obligations, which is regularly confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). We fully support and welcome this," the ministry said, adding that Washington's action undermined international trust in the IAEA.

The United States is once again acting contrary to the opinion of most countries, caring about its own interests, and grossly violating the norms of international law, it said.

Russia remains open to further interaction with other participants of the Iran nuclear deal and will continue to actively develop bilateral cooperation and political dialogue with Iran, the ministry said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a landmark agreement signed in 2015 by Iran, Russia, the United States, Britain, China, France and Germany.

Trump repeated his tough stance on the deal, saying it had failed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons or supporting terrorism in the region.

　　

