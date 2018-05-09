LINE

DRC confirms 2 cases of Ebola virus

2018-05-09 Xinhua

Two cases of the Ebola outbreak have been confirmed by the laboratory of the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB), in the territory of Bikoro, Equateur province in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to a source from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The two confirmed cases are part of the samples taken from the on-site patients a few days ago in the province of Equateur, said the source.

According to the same source, the Ministry of Health is preparing the declaration of the epidemic in this part of the country to initiate an immediate response.

With this reappearance of the epidemic in 2018, the DRC will therefore be at its ninth Ebola outbreak since 1976.

The last epidemic took place in May 2017 in the health zone of Likati in the northern province of Bas-Uele. The Likati epidemic killed four people, official data showed.

　　

