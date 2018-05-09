Chinese circuit courts facilitate judicial efficiency

The six circuit courts of the Supreme People's Court (SPC) accepted 2,922 civil, administrative and criminal cases in the first three months of this year, according to the SPC Monday.

The cases accounted for 67.2 percent of the total cases of these types accepted by the SPC.

The circuit courts concluded 1,909 cases in the same period, accounting for 67.91 percent of total such cases concluded by the SPC. A total of 8,355 petitions were handled by the circuit courts, accounting for 78.92 percent of petitions handled by the SPC, the court said.

The SPC circuit courts are permanent trial courts set to exercise power on behalf of the SPC. Circuit court judgements and decisions are equal to those made by the SPC.

China currently has six SPC circuit courts, one each in Shenzhen, Shenyang, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Chongqing and Xi'an.

Compared with the first three months of last year, courts across China accepted 627,000 more cases. The proportion of concluded cases compared to accepted cases rose by 4.02 percentage points year on year, the SPC said.

Since the beginning of the year, courts nationwide have been working to conclude cases to reduce protracted cases and improve trial quality and efficiency, the SPC said.