Maintaining healthy, stable development of Sino-U.S. trade ties in global interest: FM spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday said resolving differences through equal consultation, and maintaining healthy and stable development of Sino-U.S. economic and trade ties was in the interest of both sides, and the world.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a routine news briefing.

The White House said on Monday that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would visit Washington next week to continue talks on bilateral trade.

Geng said China had noted the announcement of the White House spokesperson, and that U.S. expectations of reaching consensus with China on trade issues showed a "positive signal."