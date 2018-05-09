World Robot Conference to be held in Beijing

The 2018 World Robot Conference will be held in Beijing from Aug. 15 to 19, authorities said Tuesday.

The event will see more than 12,000 competing teams from more than 10 countries and regions take part. More than 50,000 participants are expected to attend.

A robot competition will be held during the conference. Participants will compete in five categories in the competition.

The conference will greatly stimulate passion and innovation in the robot industry, and help with research and development, according to the organizer.