LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China launches new time-use survey

1
2018-05-09 09:33Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A recently launched survey may give a glimpse into the day-to-day life of modern Chinese.

The time-use survey, launched earlier this month by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), is based on a random sample of more than 60,000 people in about 20,000 households from all over the country, the NBS said in an online article.

"The indoor survey will reflect the lifestyles and life quality of the Chinese, and is a useful tool to evaluate the improvement in social welfare over recent years," the NBS said. "The survey can also provide useful data for international comparison and social research."

China conducted a similar survey in 2008, covering residents in Beijing and nine provinces. The survey showed that residents in Beijing spent about 31.6 percent of their time at work during weekdays, while 7.4 percent of the time was used for household chores.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.