Chinese delegation introduce Xinjiang to Egyptian people

2018-05-09 09:24Xinhua

A cultural delegation from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region attended a seminar at the Chinese embassy in Cairo on Monday to enhance mutual understanding.

Xu Guixiang, vice secretary-general of the Chinese Overseas Friendship Association and head of the delegation, briefed the attendees on Xinjiang's history and customs as well as the government's economic, social, ethnic and religious policies for Xinjiang.

Xu said the visit was intended to promote Egyptians' understanding of Xinjiang and enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Xinjiang is a multiethnic, multicultural and multireligious region, where different religious groups live in peaceful coexistence with equal status, he explained.

"However, extremist thoughts, the basis of separatism and terrorism, have caused great damage to Xinjiang. These thoughts must be uprooted according to relevant laws," he said.

Xu dismissed untrue reports about Xinjiang, saying they were written and disseminated by people unfamiliar with Xinjiang's realities. He encouraged people to better understand Xinjiang through communication and visits.

Representatives from Egypt's political parties, members of the Egyptian-Chinese Friendship Association and reporters from both countries attended the seminar.

Mansour Abo Alazzm, managing editor of Arabic Al-Ahram daily and a member of the Egyptian-Chinese Friendship Association, shared his experiences in Xinjiang during a 2015 visit.

He said wanted to get a real picture of the region and so decided to make the trip. In Xinjiang, he said, he saw for himself the Chinese government's efforts to protect religious rights and the region's development.

The Chinese delegation also visited the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and Al-Azhar University, discussing religious policies, the fight against extremist thoughts, and ways to boost cultural exchanges.

They will leave for Saudi Arabia and Iran on Tuesday.

　　

