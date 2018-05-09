China to contribute to Africa's growth: vice president

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attends the Third Forum on China-Africa Local Government Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan attended the Third Forum on China-Africa Local Government Cooperation in Beijing on Tuesday, saying China is ready to contribute to Africa's development with its own development.

In a speech at the opening ceremony, Wang said that China and Africa have always stuck with each other through thick and thin and supported each other. The local governments' exchanges and cooperation on poverty alleviation and sustainable development will help promote the comprehensive strategic cooperation partnerships between China and African nations.

Wang said that China will unswervingly implement the strategy of opening up to the outside world for mutual benefit so as to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

He noted that China is still a developing country and faces the principal contradiction of unbalanced and inadequate development. It is arduous task and big challenge for China to win the battle of targeted poverty alleviation and achieve an all-round well-off society, Wang said.

On the sidelines of the forum, Wang also met with Nigerien Prime Minister Brigi Rafini and former Tanzanian Prime Minister Salim Ahmed Salim, respectively.

When meeting with Rafini, Wang conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's sincere greetings to Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou, saying that China will make efforts to lift bilateral ties to a new high.

Rafini also conveyed the Nigerien president's greetings to President Xi, saying that Niger appreciates China's help and support and hopes to learn from China's experiences on development.

When meeting with Salim, Wang conveyed President Xi's cordial greetings to Tanzanian President John Magufuli. Wang said he expects China-Tanzania ties will continue to advance through concrete cooperation projects under the guidance of the leaders of both sides.

Salim also conveyed the Tanzanian president's greetings to President Xi, saying that China has sincerely helped Africa's development and is a true friend of Tanzania. He hoped that the two sides will conduct in-depth exchanges and cooperation at all levels, and continue to consolidate and develop the traditional friendship between Tanzania and China.