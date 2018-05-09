LINE

Chinese premier congratulates Medvedev on securing new term as Russian PM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Dmitry Medvedev for securing a new mandate as Russian prime minister.

In the message, Li said that in recent years, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has been developing at a high level, with the two sides steadily pushing forward pragmatic cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, investment, energy, agriculture, aviation and space, culture and sub-national contacts.

The advancement of bilateral cooperation has strongly promoted the common development and prosperity of the two countries, he added.

Li said he is looking forward to working with Medvedev to make new contributions to enhancing the bilateral ties and promoting cooperation in various fields.

　　

