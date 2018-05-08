LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese premier arrives in Tokyo for official visit, China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting

1
2018-05-08 20:38Xinhua Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for an official visit to Japan and the 7th China-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) leaders' meeting.

Li's visit to Japan is the first by a Chinese premier in eight years, coinciding with the 40th anniversary this year of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

Li will attend the 7th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting on Wednesday, together with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and ROK President Moon Jae-in.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting outside the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

During his stay, Li will hold talks with Abe and meet with Japanese Emperor Akihito. He will also meet with leaders of the Diet as well as heads of ruling and opposition parties.

Li will attend a reception commemorating the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship and deliver a speech.

The trip will also take Li to Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

It is the second leg of Li's first overseas trip since the new cabinet took office in March. He visited Indonesia before arriving in Tokyo.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.