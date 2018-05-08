Chinese premier arrives in Tokyo for official visit, China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday for an official visit to Japan and the 7th China-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) leaders' meeting.

Li's visit to Japan is the first by a Chinese premier in eight years, coinciding with the 40th anniversary this year of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

Li will attend the 7th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting on Wednesday, together with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and ROK President Moon Jae-in.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Japan-ROK trilateral meeting outside the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

During his stay, Li will hold talks with Abe and meet with Japanese Emperor Akihito. He will also meet with leaders of the Diet as well as heads of ruling and opposition parties.

Li will attend a reception commemorating the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship and deliver a speech.

The trip will also take Li to Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

It is the second leg of Li's first overseas trip since the new cabinet took office in March. He visited Indonesia before arriving in Tokyo.