China's vocational schools competition eyes more skilled labor pool

A skills competition between students from China's vocational schools is being held in Tianjin Municipality as part of the country's effort to equip itself with more skilled workers.

The competition which started Monday is an annual event initiated by the Ministry of Education. It is in its 11th year.

This year's event focuses on areas such as smart manufacturing, high-end equipment, information technology and new energy.

Lyu Jingquan, deputy head of Tianjin Municipal Education Commission, said the contests were all designed according to actual demands in terms of technological advancement and industrial revolution.

"The competition is expected to help vocational schools improve their curriculum and educational system," he said.

The competition has attracted the participation of over 15,000 students, compared to 2,000 students 11 years ago.

Pushing ahead with economic restructuring and industrial upgrading, China is in an urgent need of more skilled workers.

Currently about 10 million students graduate from vocational schools in China every year. During the past 10 years, the employment rate for the graduates from vocational schools have stayed at over 90 percent, according to the Ministry of Education.