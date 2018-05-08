Full text of China-Indonesia joint statement

The following is the full text of the joint statement released by China and Indonesia on Monday:

Joint Statement between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia

Jakarta, 7 May 2018

1. Upon the invitation of H.E. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, paid an Official Visit to Indonesia from 6 to 8 May 2018.

During the visit, Premier Li Keqiang held a bilateral meeting with President Joko Widodo, and met with H.E. Vice President Jusuf Kalla. The leaders exchanged views on China-Indonesia relations as well as regional and international issues, with important consensus reached.

2. The two sides congratulate each other for the outstanding achievements made in respective national development under the current leadership and are optimistic about further accomplishments in the two countries' national development and brighter future of China-Indonesia bilateral ties.

3. The two sides fully recognize the progress made over the past 5 years since the establishment of China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in synergizing China's 21st Century Maritime Silk Road initiative and Indonesia's Vision of Global Maritime Fulcrum, which further deepens bilateral practical cooperation in various fields. The two sides agree to strengthen 3 pillars of cooperation in bilateral, regional and international levels under the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

4. The two sides reaffirm their respect for each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and agree to keep mutual understanding and support on issues of each other's core interests and major concerns. Indonesia reaffirms its adherence to the One-China policy.

5. The two sides agree to maintain the current momentum of high-level exchanges and give the important role to the mechanisms including Vice Premier level dialogue and the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation in coordinating bilateral cooperation in various fields.

6. The two sides are pleased to witness the increasing infrastructure connectivity development cooperation in recent years reflected by the ongoing construction of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway Project and the discussion on the planned joint development of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridor within the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation and the Global Maritime Fulcrum framework. Both sides are determined to step up efforts to push forward the success of said projects.

7. Both sides agree to press ahead with cooperation in key areas of trade, infrastructure, production capacity, investment, industry, and financing, as well as in emerging areas like e-commerce and internet economy. China agrees to encourage its enterprises to increase import of palm oil and other Indonesian products in accordance with market rules. China welcomes Indonesia to participate in the First China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai this November. The two sides agree to promote bilateral trade and investment settlements denominated in local currencies, to further facilitate economic and trade cooperation.

8. With a view to jointly promoting the security of the two countries and the region as a whole, both sides agreed to advance cooperation in such areas including defense, law enforcement, anti-narcotics, anti-terrorism, anti-corruption, mutual legal assistance, extradition and cyber security, etc. Both sides agree to finalize the Agreement on Cooperation in Preventing, Combating Transnational Crime and Capacity Building.

9. The two sides agree to give further role to the joint committees on, including but not limited to, maritime cooperation, aerospace, as well science and technology, in delivering more cooperation fruits in relevant strategic areas.

10. The two sides agree to hold the 6th China-Indonesia Energy Forum within this year, and enhance cooperation in the areas of electricity, oil and gas, coal as well as new and renewable energy. Both sides agree to push forward the finalization of the Agreement for Cooperation in Research and Development of Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy at an early date.

11. The two sides agree to renew the MoU on Agricultural Cooperation and reactivate the Joint Committee on Agriculture at an early date with a view to enhancing mutually beneficial practical cooperation.

12. The two sides agree to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas of education, culture, tourism, media, sports, religion and youth, as well as among local authorities and cultural heritage sites. The two sides will give full play to the initiatives of all walks of the society and local governments for making new highlights in people-to-people and cultural cooperation. The Chinese side expresses willingness to support and participate in the 18th Asian Games to be held in Indonesia in 2018, as well as share its experience in hosting such events with Indonesia.

13. The two sides welcome the 15th Anniversary of China-ASEAN Strategic Partnership and the designation of 2018 as China-ASEAN Year of Innovation. The two sides recall China and ASEAN's commitment to welcome and engage in the formulation of China-ASEAN Strategic Partnership Vision 2030 which will be adopted at the 21st China-ASEAN Summit this year. Indonesia also notes China's announcement on China-ASEAN "3+X Cooperation Framework" to advance China-ASEAN cooperation.

14. The two sides will work intensively for the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The two sides also encourage people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between ASEAN and China for a better future. The Indonesian side welcomes China's proposal on enhancing cooperation with Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), which will inject new impetus to ASEAN Community Building and China-ASEAN cooperation.

15. The two sides stress that peace and stability in the region including the South China Sea serve the shared interests of the two countries, and fulfill their commitments to the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC). The two sides support the positive progress made in the consultation of Code of Conduct (COC), and agree to make joint efforts with other ASEAN member states towards the conclusion of the COC on the basis of consensus at an early date.

16. The two sides reaffirm commitments to maintaining strategic communication and coordination on regional and international hotspot issues, and jointly addressing regional and global challenges. The two sides will jointly promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, support the multilateral trading system and promote an open, inclusive and balanced economic globalization that benefits all.

17. Both sides will safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and promote cooperation in addressing global problems facing the world where states shall refrain from the threat or use of force, and manage differences through friendly consultations in accordance with international law including the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, with a view to maintaining peace and advancing development of Asia and the world.

18. The two sides welcome the signing of various agreements and memoranda of understanding (MOU) during the visit, as listed in the Annex.

19. The two sides agree that the successful visit of Premier Li Keqiang will significantly contribute to the deepening of China-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new era. Premier Li Keqiang appreciates the warm and friendly hospitality accorded by President Joko Widodo and the Indonesian government and people.

ANNEX

List of Signed Cooperation Documents

Memorandum of Understanding between the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China and the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime of the Republic of Indonesia on Promoting Cooperation on the Development of Regional Comprehensive Economic Corridors

Memorandum of Understanding Between the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of State Owned Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia on providing support for the continuous and smooth implementation of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project

The Exchange of Letter on Design Review for the Construction of Jenelata Dam Project between the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of the Republic of Indonesia

The Exchange of Letter on Design Review for the Construction of Riam Kiwa Dam Project between the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of the Republic of Indonesia

Memorandum of Understanding between China development Bank and the Investment Coordinating Board of the Republic of Indonesia on Investment Promotion Cooperation

Preferential Buyer Credit Loan Agreement on Cisumdawu Toll Road Phase III Project between the Export-Import Bank of China and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia Represented by the Ministry of Finance

Implementation Arrangement on Infrastructure Financing Cooperation By and Among the Export-Import Bank of China, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia and the Ministry of National Development Planning of the Republic of Indonesia