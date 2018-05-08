Design strategy needed for railway stations: regulators

Strict land protection should be implemented during the construction of domestic high-speed rail lines to prevent property hype in areas around the railway stations and guarantee reasonable development, regulators said on Monday.

According to the guidelines posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Monday, domestic construction and development in areas around high-speed railway stations are still in the early phase without in-depth research having taken place.

Station surroundings tend to be a dynamic area in the process of urbanization and it is where the local economy can find rapid development.

However, some stations have problems such as being too large initially, having a single development model and insufficient comprehensive supporting facilities, said the guidelines, which were jointly released by the NDRC, the Ministry of Land and Resources, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and China Railway Corp.

"Some potential economic and social risks are lurking," the guidelines said.

For example, local government debt risks could emerge if initial planning and costs are not controlled properly.

In terms of the station sites and construction standards in the surroundings, the guidelines said the stations should be close to city centers or already constructed areas of cities, making it more convenient for people to use bullet trains.

The station surroundings should also consider integrated development with the cities.

"Those in big cities can pursue such industrial functions as high-end services, logistics and commercial exhibitions, while for smaller cities, the station areas can steadily develop retail, hotels and catering," the guidelines said.