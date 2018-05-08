LINE

China develops cutting-edge medical imaging equipment

2018-05-08

The first China-developed digital positron emission tomography (PET) scan is undergoing clinical trials, according to its developer, China's Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

PET scans are one of the most sophisticated medical imaging devices. Compared with other medical imaging methods such as CT scans, X-rays and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), PET has an advantage in early detection of cancer and brain diseases.

The equipment is undergoing clinical trials at the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University and Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center in Guangdong Province.

According to Xie Qingguo, leader of the project, high-end medical equipment used to be monopolized by foreign companies. His team has adopted cutting-edge medical imaging technology and been granted several patents, both domestically and abroad. The China-developed equipment may discover lesions earlier and more accurately compared with other equipment.

"Once it is put into clinical use, it will help people combat diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease at a lower cost and for much better results," Xie said.

　　

