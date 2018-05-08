LINE

Putin proposes Medvedev for Russian PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday proposed Dmitry Medvedev for the post of Russia's prime minister and submitted the nomination to the State Duma, Russia's lower house of the parliament, the Kremlin said.

"The president nominated Dmitry Medvedev to obtain the consent of the State Duma to be appointed chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the previous government led by Medvedev resigned shortly after Putin took the oath of office to start his fourth term as Russian president.

The president later signed a decree ordering the government to continue working until the formation of a new one.

The State Duma is expected to decide whether to approve Medvedev's nomination on Tuesday.

　　

