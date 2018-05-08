LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Post-2000 generation vows to build strong China: online survey

1
2018-05-08 10:35Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

More than 80 percent of Chinese from the post-2000 generation believe they will contribute to China's modernization and development as a powerful country, according to a survey released over the weekend.

The survey involved 12,705 post-2000 generation users of QQ, a popular Chinese instant messaging software, from different Chinese regions.

Thirty-one percent of those surveyed said they were committed to studying and working hard to build a strong China, while 89.4 percent consider "working hard" as the most important trait of a successful person.

The post-2000 generation shoulders China's rejuvenation as their life will cover the entire period of the country's two "100-year goals" aimed at the revitalization of the nation, thepaper.cn reported.

China's rapid development and its rising international status have affected teenagers' worldview and values, Zeng Jinhua, a retired vice-director of the Guangdong Youth and Children Research Center, told the Global Times on Monday.

"I should fight so that I will have nothing to regret when I look back," Chen Dandan, a technical school student in Hubei, was quoted as saying by China Youth Daily.

The post-2000 generation has grown up in an era of rapid development in the country with continuously deepening reform and opening-up, Sun Yanhong, head of the China Youth and Children Research Center, was quoted as saying by thepaper.cn, noting that the generation is closely linked to high-tech.

According to the survey, 73.1 percent have confidence in the country, noting that China has been progressing and getting better.

In contrast to widely circulated concerns, more than 80 percent of the participants said they would help a senior citizen in the street despite the risk of being tricked.

The generation not only agrees with traditional virtues but also keeps their values on the correct path, China Youth Daily said.

Young people's mental health is also a concern of experts.

"Today's teenagers are confident, but they are not necessarily happy because they have been facing a lot of pressure," Zeng said, noting that young people's mental health should not be neglected by their parents or society.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.