LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

New city inaugurated in China's Tibet

1
2018-05-08 09:47Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Nagqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region was officially reclassified as a city on Monday.

Nagqu, previously a prefecture, officially became the city with the highest altitude in China. Nagqu has now become the sixth prefecture-level city in Tibet, following regional capital Lhasa, Qamdo, Xigaze, Nyingchi and Shannan.

Nagqu City, which covers an area of 42 million hectares, has rich resources in terms of animals, plants, and Tibetan herbs.

The move is "a significant step" for the development of Nagqu, and will bring more opportunities for the city, according to the local government.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.