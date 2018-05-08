New city inaugurated in China's Tibet

Nagqu in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region was officially reclassified as a city on Monday.

Nagqu, previously a prefecture, officially became the city with the highest altitude in China. Nagqu has now become the sixth prefecture-level city in Tibet, following regional capital Lhasa, Qamdo, Xigaze, Nyingchi and Shannan.

Nagqu City, which covers an area of 42 million hectares, has rich resources in terms of animals, plants, and Tibetan herbs.

The move is "a significant step" for the development of Nagqu, and will bring more opportunities for the city, according to the local government.