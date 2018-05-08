LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Over 100 flights cancelled, delayed due to rainstorm in Xiamen

1
2018-05-08 09:31Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Rescue workers evacuate flood-affected residents in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2018. Flash floods broke out here due to heavy rainfall. (Photo/Xinhua)

Rescue workers evacuate flood-affected residents in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2018. Flash floods broke out here due to heavy rainfall. (Photo/Xinhua)

More than 100 flights were cancelled or delayed due to rainstorm at the Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport in the eastern Chinese city of Xiamen on Monday.

As of 2 p.m., about 10 flights had been cancelled, 15 flights diverted to another airport and 118 others delayed at the airport.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., precipitation exceeded 100 millimeters at 19 observation stations in Xiamen, according to the city's meteorological center.

Xiamen issued a red alert for rainstorm at noon. Heavy rain will continue to batter the city on Tuesday.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.