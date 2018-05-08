Over 100 flights cancelled, delayed due to rainstorm in Xiamen

Rescue workers evacuate flood-affected residents in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 7, 2018. Flash floods broke out here due to heavy rainfall. (Photo/Xinhua)

More than 100 flights were cancelled or delayed due to rainstorm at the Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport in the eastern Chinese city of Xiamen on Monday.

As of 2 p.m., about 10 flights had been cancelled, 15 flights diverted to another airport and 118 others delayed at the airport.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., precipitation exceeded 100 millimeters at 19 observation stations in Xiamen, according to the city's meteorological center.

Xiamen issued a red alert for rainstorm at noon. Heavy rain will continue to batter the city on Tuesday.