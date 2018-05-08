China, Japan to launch communication mechanism to address maritime, airspace differences: FM

China and Japan are accelerating preparations to begin a maritime and aerial communication mechanism, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks at a routine news briefing when answering a related question.

According to reports, the deal aimed at avoiding unexpected incidents is expected to be signed during a bilateral meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when they meet later this week.

China and Japan have the same goal in managing East China Sea issues, said the spokesman.

"The establishment of the mechanism will help both sides increase mutual trust, manage differences and maintain peace and stability in the East China Sea area," Geng said.